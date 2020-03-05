When could Liverpool win the Premier League title? How many points do they need?

Liverpool have been absolutely dominant this season and are cruising towards the Premier League title.

Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions by March 21 if they win their next five matches. The high-flying Reds are enjoying a stunning undefeated run that extends back to January 2019 and have won all but one of their league matches this season.

The Merseysiders only dropped points against rivals Manchester United in October when they drew 1-1 at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp’s men now hold a comfortable 19-point lead from second-placed Manchester City who have practically thrown in the towel in regards to the title race. If Liverpool and City win their next five Premier League fixtures then the trophy will be going to Anfield and Pep Guardiola’s men will have to give a guard of honour to the champions at the Etihad on April 5. But if the Citizens drop points in the next few matches then the Premier League leaders’ celebrations will come in earlier.

In fact, there is a chance of the Reds winning the trophy against Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on March 16. However, both teams’ schedules could be altered if Liverpool and City win their respective FA Cup fifth round ties against Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday. The Premier League table-toppers are closing in on their first title in 30 years but despite their dominance, chairman Tom Werner has urged fans not to take anything for granted.

Werner said: “I am pinching myself, but we haven’t done the job yet. “I keep saying to everyone I talk to that we really need to savour this because I appreciate the record we have achieved so far and I don’t think it is going to come along quickly [again]. “The level of competition in this league is so great eventually you think you are going to have an off day. “But that hasn’t happened yet, which is a great compliment to Jurgen because obviously, the team is playing at peak talent every week.

“As Jurgen said, we haven’t done the job. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. There will be time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season.” Liverpool’s next five Premier League fixtures will see them going up against West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace. Three of them will be at home as they are scheduled to take on the Hornets at Vicarage Road. But to sum up, Liverpool only need 15 more points to bring the trophy back to Anfield after three decades.

