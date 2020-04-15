When FC Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Apologized After Scoring A Goal [Video]

In the ongoing crisis of coronavirus pandemic, all the sports including soccer have been suspended indefinitely.

Like other soccer clubs, even FC Barcelona have been undergoing financial issues despite being one of the biggest clubs in the whole of Europe. The problems have escalated over the last few weeks and a few reports have stated that Barca captain Lionel Messi could leave the Catalans if the problems are not solved soon.

Without any doing, Messi has been an asset to Barca. The Argentine, who has been associated with the club since he was 13, has dominated the world of soccer for close to a decade now. He has left some of the renowned defenders to bits on many occasions and his record six Ballon d’Or awards are the testimony to his individual brilliance as forward.

Since the departure of Andres Iniesta, Messi has led Barca full-time and he has certainly not hesitated to stand up for his players against the board or the press. He slammed Barca’s sporting director, Eric Abidal on social media when the latter accused the current team of not having worked efficiently under the management of sacked boss, Ernesto Valverde.

The club’s board became the most recent one to be on the receiving end as Messi slammed the president and his committee for suggesting to media that the first-team players had not agreed to the 70% pay cut in the wake of the deadly virus.

One of the best gestures made by the 32-year-old superstar was back in 2015 when Messi apologized after scoring a goal. Knowing Messi and his love for netting those master-pieces has been doing for Barcelona, the gesture came out as a sweet surprise for his fans and the soccer fraternity.

The incident happened during Barcelona’s Club World Cup final against River Plate in 2015. River Plate is an Argentinean soccer club, one of the rivals of Messi’s boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys. Messi scored in Barca’s 3-0 victory over River Plate but refrained himself from celebrating in his usual aggressive fashion. He had simply raised his hand in what looked like an apology to the 16,000 River Plate fans that had made it to the stadium that day.

Despite being the youth product of Newell’s Old Boys, Messi said he felt for “ruining” the moment for the passionate River Plate supporters.

“I know how much effort all those fans made in making that trip and how excited they were; And there was me, the Argentinian, scoring the first goal and ruining it all for them. I don’t know if I was actually saying sorry, but it was a type of apology,” the Argentine said in a post-match interview with FIFA, as per Sport.