When Is ‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Part 2 Coming Out? Candace Cameron Bure Teases Return

The final episodes of “Fuller House” could be coming sooner than fans think. Lead actress Candace Cameron Bure teased the release of the second half of Season 5 on her Instagram Monday. The star, who is known for her role as DJ Tanner, shared a behind the scenes look at one of the upcoming episodes.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Apr 13, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

She captioned the clip: “On your mark . . . get set . . . GO [ black and white checkered flag emoji]

The race is on for the BIG REVEAL of the last 9 episodes of @fullerhouse & we are so close [winking emoji] #fullerhouse”

Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the show, commented under the post with a series of red hearts. A writer for the show also left a reply in the comment section.

David Arnold added: “HEY I WROTE THIS EPISODE! [ various smiling emojis and a laughing emoji] YOU GUYS WERE SO GREAT!”

“@thedavidaarnold it was a good one!” Bure wrote back.

A number of fans asked the actresses and the writer when the final episodes would premiere on Netflix but did not receive a response. Others demanded the second half of the season be released while everyone is stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One fan pleaded, “Please don’t let it be December! I need something to watch now,” with three laughing emojis at the end.

“Release them early! We are in quarantine here!!!!!,” someone else wrote.

As previously reported, Bure revealed more about the final episodes of the series during her live stream appearance on “The Talk Chat Room” with Sheryl Underwood in March.

“Everyone is saying like, ‘Please drop the last nine episodes,’ [because] you know it’s like the farewell season…I don’t think that they actually have everything ready to be able to let those episodes go right now,” Bure explained to Underwood from the comfort of their homes. “I know the fans want them while we’re all sitting home, but I think they’ll be ready in the summertime.”

During that interview, Bure also shared a slight spoiler regarding what fans can expect to see in the sitcom’s last episodes.

“There’s nine episodes left and you’re getting a wedding,” the actress revealed. “You’re getting a big triple wedding…”

All four and a half seasons of “Fuller House” are currently available to stream on Netflix.