When Is ‘The Flash’ Season 6 Episode 16 Airing?

“The Flash” Season 6 episode 16 will not be airing this week as the show continues to remain in hiatus. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic disrupted the production of the show leading to a delay in the release of new episodes.

This article contains spoilers from “The Flash” Season 6 episodes.

“The Flash” Season 6 is on a break because of the coronavirus pandemic and episode 16 is scheduled to air on April 21.

Meanwhile, things seem to go from bad to worse for Barry. He is losing his speed and Joe’s life is in danger. And if that’s not all, his marriage with Iris is about to hit rock bottom. Showrunner Eric Wallace has teased that all is not well between Iris and Barry. The showrunner has mentioned to TVLine that Iris and Barry’s marriage will be hit its “rockiest month.” However, he has not revealed if they will part ways.

Barry is finally realizing that something’s off about her. Meanwhile, the real Iris who is stuck inside the mirror will become suspicious of Eva’s real motives.

Elsewhere, Grant Gustin has shared an old behind-the-scene photo of himself dressed in a black variant of his superhero suit. “This was from a fitting for the season 5 suit during our hiatus between seasons 4 and 5,” he wrote in the post.

“Black Hole threatens Joe’s life – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound,” read the synopsis of episode 16.

“The Flash” episodes air Tuesdays on the CW Network.