When Is The NFL Draft 2020: Date, Order, Mock Draft For Top Of First Round

Sports are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but football is moving forward with preparations for next season. The 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled to go on from April 23-25, though it won’t be the massive live event that was supposed to take place in Las Vegas.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has notified the league that executives and coaches will have to work remotely in their homes for a “virtual draft” as team facilities remain closed.

“Moreover, we want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices,” Goodell said in a memo to teams. “Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisers, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or public health perspective, given the varying needs of clubs, the need properly to screen participants, and the unique risk factors that individual club employees may face.”

The first round of the NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 23. The second and third rounds will take place Friday, April 24. Rounds four through seven are set for Saturday, April 25.

There isn’t any mystery regarding what will happen at the very top of the draft. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

The Heisman Trophy winner could be one of four quarterbacks that are taken in the first round. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert are candidates to be drafted within the first few picks.

What might the first few picks look like? Here’s a mock draft for the first 10 picks, as well as the complete draft order for the first round.