When Will ‘Outlander’ Return? Season 5, Episode 8 Air Date Confirmed

No, your DVR did not make a mistake. “Outlander” Season 5 was not new last night, but Starz won’t keep the time travel drama on hiatus for long. Fans already know when Jamie and Claire will come back.

“Outlander” Season 5, episode 8 will air April 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. As usual, fans can get it earlier in the day if they have the Starz app.

Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan confirmed that “Outlander” will be back on Easter Sunday. The star promised to catch up with fans during an Instagram Live on Sunday as well.

“Outlander” Season 5 left off on a big cliffhanger last week. After Murtagh’s (Duncan Lacroix) death, Roger (Richard Rankin) was found hanging from a tree. Heughan warned Elle that dark times are ahead for the Frasers.

“The whole family will be hurting. We can see everyone really struggling,” the Scottish actor revealed. “The family is beginning to fracture, and that’s what the season’s really about—they’re torn apart by different circumstances. There’s a really fantastic episode coming up, which is quite stylized. When we first read it, we weren’t sure how it was going to play out, but I think it really works.”

“Outlander” Season 5, episode 8 will show the aftermath of the Battle of Alamance Creek. A trailer shows Brianna (Sophie Skelton) being given some land, but she says, “I don’t need land, I need my husband back.”

Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) realizes some water hemlock, a highly poisonous root, is missing. If Marsali (Lauren Lyle) didn’t prescribe it, who took it? Watch the trailer below:

While many shows shut down production midseason recently, “Outlander” Season 5 wrapped filming before the coronavirus pandemic. That means that as long as the remaining post-production work can be done from home, fans should be able to enjoy it without any unexpected hiatuses. Starz has not announced any unexpected delays at this time.

“Outlander” Season 5 airs Sundays on Starz.