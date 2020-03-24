Where Is Jimmy Fallon Filming ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’?

Jimmy Fallon launched “The Tonight Show: Home Edition” this week as production on his show shut down amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He is filming nightly episodes for YouTube from the comfort of his home, but any New Yorker can tell that the host probably isn’t in his Manhattan home.

When “The Tonight Show: Home Edition” premiered, Fallon appeared to be in some sort of game room/play area with a pool table, popcorn machine and lots of musical instruments. A slide can be used to exit.

At the end of the second episode, he took viewers up a staircase, revealing that it isn’t just the recreational area that’s wood-paneled. There is a whimsical wooden banner going up the stairs, which leads to a beam made to look like tree branches. The branches can be seen through much of the house since it looks like the upstairs hallways overlook to the downstairs area.

Even the nicest NYC apartments don’t look like this. It seems like Fallon, his wife Nancy Juvonen and their daughters, Winnie and Frances, may have left the city to self-quarantine in The Hamptons.

In 2011, Fallon reportedly bought a house in the Sagaponack area for 5.7 million. The home, built in 1850, includes 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a four-car garage and a heated pool in addition to a barn and two guest houses. Photos from the real estate listing look very different, so it’s clear that Fallon and Juvonen have spent a lot of time remodeling.

Fallon and Juvonen also reportedly own five units in Manhattan at Gramercy Park.

“The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” is highlighting charities helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode recommended Feeding America while the second endorsed Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fallon revealed on “Today” that Jennifer Garner is set to appear on Thursday’s show while J. Balvin will be Friday’s guest.

Following each daily premiere on YouTube, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” will air as part of every rerun during the show’s regular timeslot at 11:35 p.m. EDT on NBC.