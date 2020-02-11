Where Jurgen Klopp will watch Liverpool vs Shrewsbury in FA Cup after snubbing Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be watching the Reds’ FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night on a live stream from Germany, after the boss decided to avoid Anfield for the clash while he and his first-team squad relax.

The Liverpool boss made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the scheduling of the cup tie. The club officially started their Premier League winter break last weekend, and won’t be back in league action until February 15, against Norwich City. Klopp intended to honour the winter break, and revealed plans to send out the kids to play Shrewsbury. While he won’t be in attendance at Anfield, the boss will still be watching the match from Germany, according to the Mirror.

Klopp is thought to have flown to Germany last weekend, and will be watching the match on his laptop. The manager may phone into the dressing room at half-time to provide words of wisdom for his budding stars. It will follow a similar procedure to Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Aston Villa in December. Liverpool’s first team were in Qatar, preparing for the Club World Cup when the fixture was being played.

Klopp watched the match on television, and then called into the dressing room at half-time to give encouragement to the kids. Liverpool’s Under-23 manager Neil Critchley, who will be in charge for the clash against Shrewsbury, admitted it was a huge boost for Klopp to send a message to the team during the tie. “Jurgen spoke at half-time [against Aston Villa],” said Critchley. “It was a message that came through, which I have to say was brilliant at that moment.

“Even though we were going off the pitch thinking ‘we’ve played all right there but we’re getting beat 4-0’, it creates that element of doubt in your mind about whether you are doing the right thing and if you need to do something different. “So, when you get a message from the manager saying ‘don’t change anything, carry on doing what you’re doing, you’ve been brilliant’, it just clears all that doubt in your mind and you can give that message to the players. “The message killed every doubt, it settled them right down. It helped everyone at that moment.” Critchley confirmed that Klopp may provide a similar service to his team against Shrewsbury.