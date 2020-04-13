Which ‘Married At First Sight’ Couples Are Still Together? New Spinoff Show

After 10 seasons, “Married at First Sight” has more than a few success stories. Several couples have avoided divorce and are still together, and some even have kids. Fans will get to follow their stories on a new spinoff, titled “Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam.”

The couples are all shooting their own footage for the Lifetime reality show, hence the title “Couples’ Cam.” They’ll be sharing current clips as well as videos from important moments, like giving birth (and yes, there are many “MAFS” babies now). They’ll also check in with each other via webchat during the six-episode series to share their experiences.

Here are all the “Married at First Sight” couples who are still together and will appear on “Couples’ Cam”:

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis (Season 1) The original “Married at First Sight” success story has been on “Married at First Sight: The First Year,” “Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One” and Jamie hosts “Married at First Sight: Unfiltered.” It’s no surprise that the parents of Henley Grace, 2, (who also have another baby due in May) are involved in this show.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico (Season 5) This couple stayed together at the end of Season 5 and later appeared on “Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After” when Ashley was pregnant with their daughter, Mila Rose (born January 2019).

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre (Season 6) are still together, and they appeared on “Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After” after announcing their pregnancy on their season’s reunion special. Shawniece gave birth to daughter Laura Denise in August 2018.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd (Season 8) surprised absolutely no one when they revealed they were still together at the end of their season. The couple is still thriving along with their daughter Olivia Nicole (born February 2019).

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller (Season 8) are still together after meeting at the altar and they’re traveling the world together.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar (Season 8) also decided not to divorce and are still together. They even bought a house together.

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson (Season 9) were very hot and cold, but they surprised viewers by deciding not to go through with a divorce. The couple is still together.

Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill (Season 9) will also catch up with viewers after opting to stay married last year.

The press release from production company Kinetic Content also tells fans to “stay tuned to see who joins from Season 10,” indicating that at least one couple will stay together this year.

“Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam” premieres May 20 on Lifetime. “Married at First Sight” Season 10 is currently airing Wednesdays on the network.