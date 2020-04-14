Whistleblower saw TONNES of facemasks being packed for China as deadly bug took hold 

A whistleblower has revealed how he watched essential medical equipment being purchased from Australian pharmacies then shipped to China during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenland Group, which manages property developments across the globe with the support of the Chinese government, told employees at its Sydney office in January to stop their normal work.

Instead, they were tasked with sourcing face masks, hand sanitisers, thermometers and other medical items, storing them at their office and shipping them to China.

One of the company’s workers told 60 Minutes he felt uncomfortable and suspicious watching board rooms fill up with emergency equipment being repackaged for export.

‘I think in a time of crisis, we all have a responsibility to do something, and I felt that I had to do something,’ he said.

‘It just didn’t sit with me that this type of thing could happen. I couldn’t just watch it and just stay silent.’

Medical experts are desperately worried about a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) that is already leaving frontline medical staff exposed to coronavirus infection.

Australia’s supply of face masks had already been depleted by the bushfire crisis when the coronavirus pandemic took off in Wuhan, China.

As the pandemic began to take hold in Australia, bulk supplies of vital medical items were shipped from Sydney to China at the request of Beijing-backed Greenland Group.

‘It definitely rose my suspicion think the main concern was if all of these essential medical items leave the country, what’s left for us?’ the Greenland whistleblower said.

‘It is very unsettling that essential equipment can just leave our borders in massive commercial quantities

Greenland Group was not the only Chinese-backed company to buy up Australian supplies.

Chinese real estate developer Poly Developments and Holdings told staff at the Sydney office in Australia Square to check local pharmacies for N95 surgical face masks or 8210 masks.

The staff replied they were searching the city from Eastwood to Hornsby, Penrith and Mona Vale.

In February, another Chinese property developer, Risland Australia, shipped 90 tonnes of medical protection equipment to China.

Risland made an online post last month saying ’90 tonnes of selective medical supplies’ were sent ‘air transport direct from Sydney to Wuhan via corporate jet’.

Video footage also emerged showed boxes of surgical masks being stacked up at a Perth airport before being sent to Wuhan on February 8 – when there were 15 cases of coronavirus in Australia.

China did not just tell its companies in Australia to buy up medical supplies – the Chinese Communist Party’s affiliates were buying up supplies around the world.

In two months, China amassed an estimated 2.4 billion pieces of protective equipment including more than 2 billion masks, 60 Minutes reported.

At the same time it seized production at factories producing protective equipment for export to countries around the world.

Face mask manufacturer Medicom Group’s president of North American operations Guillaume Laverdure said the Chinese Government had requisitioned three factories in China and one in Shanghai.

‘So the government sent people to take control of the inventory and the products in our factory,’ Mr Laverdure told 60 Minutes.

The coronavirus crisis has revealed the weakness of a globalised supply chain which has left Australia reliant on imports, stripped of its capacity to make lifesaving equipment in the face of a deadly pandemic.

By allowing importers to undercut domestic manufacturers, Australia lost the ability to make its own masks and all the manufacturing capacity moved to low-cost China.

World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had sounded the alarm on the global shortage of protective equipment on February 7, even as Chinese companies were stripping Australian pharmacies of masks.

‘The world is facing severe disruption in the market for personal protective equipment,’ Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus told a televised press conference from Geneva.

‘Global stocks of masks and respirators are now insufficient to meet the needs of WHO and our partners.’

Dr Tedros’s announcement came just two weeks after Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt toured the national medical stockpile, posting pictures on Twitter to reassure the Australian public that with 20 million single-use masks, Australia did not have a shortage.

Sydney anaesthetist Robert Hackett risked his job to speak out about the protective equipment shortage now facing frontline medical staff in major Australian hospitals.

As 60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes demonstrated how all the wall-mounted dispensers were empty of hand sanitiser, Dr Hackett told of how staff were having to reuse single-use masks while others had no masks at all.

‘The equipment we do have is pretty much not much more than a plastic flimsy gown at times … we’re desperate to get these things on the frontline as soon as possible,’ he said.

‘Many of my colleagues have purchased hooded gowns and other bits of equipment from Bunnings and have even pleaded for other people to go to Bunnings and buy these bits of equipment – I mean we are desperate, none of us ever signed up for this.’

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Wednesday April 1 that the government had banned the export of essential medical supplies such as masks, gloves, gowns, goggles, visors or alcohol wipes, as well as hand sanitiser.

Anyone caught exporting the goods may face up to five years’ jail under the new amendment to the Customs (Prohibited Exports) Regulations 1958 Act called ‘COVID-19 Human Biosecurity Emergency’.