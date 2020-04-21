White House Defends Ivanka Trump For NJ Trip, Breaking Coronavirus Guidelines

The White House has come to the defense of President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, after she traveled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover with her immediate family.

Ivanka was criticized for going on a trip to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, despite Washington, D.C.’s stay-at-home orders and coronavirus guidelines for non-essential travels.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser enforced the stay-at-home orders April 1, which specifically underscored residents may only be allowed to leave their homes for essential trips. Millions of Americans had no choice but to cancel their in-person Passover celebrations because of this order.

A spokesperson for the White House, however, said the president’s daughter did not take a commercial trip. She also went to a closed-down facility that had fewer people than her residence in Washington.

“She chose to spend a holiday in private with her family,” the spokesperson said.

According to the New York Times, Ivanka traveled with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children so they can spend the first night of the Passover on April 8. Sources, however, told the Times while Ivanka stayed behind to work from home, Jared flew back to the White House.

Ivanka was promoting the government’s stay-at-home orders on her social media accounts. Prior to leaving Washington, the president’s daughter posted a video to urge others to remain home.

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” Ivanka said. “Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”

On March 16, the White House issued advice to Americans to “avoid discretionary travel.” Trump critics on social media are accusing Ivanka of hypocrisy.

“There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared,” Joe Lockhart, who worked as former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, tweeted. “They are the chosen ones and it’s only the rest of us that have to follow the rules.”