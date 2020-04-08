White House press secretary Grisham leaves post... without ever having held a briefing

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is stepping down from her position after less than a year. She will instead begin working with Melania Trump.

Grisham served as press secretary for the White House for 10 months and is notable in her position for having never held one single press briefing. She mainly conducted media interviews, mostly with Fox News.

Grisham will be returning to her previous role in the administration as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Stephanie Grisham is leaving her role as the White House Press Secretary and becoming the chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump.Grisham never held a single White House briefing.Here’s the White House’s official announcement. pic.twitter.com/eDuzwd34hY — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2020

“I am excited to welcome back to the team,” Melania Trump announced in a public statement. Grisham said her replacement will be announced “in the coming days.”

Grisham’s position shift is due to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, reorganizing the West Wing personnel. Alyssa Farah, the spokesperson for the Department of Defense, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Grisham.

Last Friday, Grisham dismissed reports she was losing her press secretary position, telling Axios: “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

