Who Is Emilie Ullerup? 5 Of The ‘Nature Of Love’ Star’s Hallmark Roles

Emilie Ullerup stars in Hallmark’s newest Spring Fling film “Nature of Love,” which premiered April 18. In the film, the actress plays a city girl named Katie who is tasked with writing a magazine article on a glamping resort. The character finds herself out of her comfort zone and into the arms of a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide named Will (Christopher Russell). However, this isn’t Ullerup’s first Hallmark channel gig. Here’s a look at some of her other credits for the network.

“Winter Castle”

In this wintry film, the 35-year-old starred as a Californian named Jenny. When her character’s sister Meg decides to have her wedding at an ice hotel, Jenny and the best man Craig (Kevin McGarry) spark a flame.

The movie airs again Thursday, May 14, at 8 p.m. EDT.

“Chesapeake Shores”

In this Hallmark series, Ullerup takes on the role of Bree O’Brien, who is “a charming neurotic who is as flamboyant as she is insecure.” Bree is sisters to the show’s lead character Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory). Her professional challenges as a playwright, who had a bit of “beginner’s luck,” and her involvement in “an unhappy relationship with an egomaniacal theater director” spearheads her character’s journey.

While there is no official word, it is rumored that the show will return for a fifth season.

“With Love, Christmas”

The Denmark native embodies the role of ad executive Melanie in this romantic holiday feature. The plot builds on Ullerup’s character being teamed up with Aaron O’Connell’s Donovan, her uptight coworker, to come up with a Christmas commercial for a new cell phone.

“To complicate matters, Donovan is also Melanie’s Secret Santa recipient in the annual office gift exchange. Keeping her identity secret, Melanie sends him emails from ‘Santa’ to determine the perfect gift for him. When Donovan mistakenly assumes another co-worker is his Secret Santa, Melanie must work to show Donovan that she’s the only Santa for him.”

“Christmas Bells Are Ringing”

In this movie, Ullerup plays a freelance photographer named Sam, who reconnects with her childhood friend after returning to her family’s vacation home town for the first time in years. Sam’s return is due to her father’s Christmas Eve wedding, but she and Mike’s (Josh Kelly) reunion causes old feelings to resurface. However, their professional lives seem to be pulling them in different locations.

“Hearts of Christmas”

Ullerup stars in this holiday original as Jenny Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit worker with a generous heart. When her supervisor “is forced to take early retirement,” Jenny “decides to turn the upcoming staff Christmas party into a surprise celebration for her. But the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO who’s been tasked to cut costs.” Other stars in the feature include Kristoffer Polaha as Matt Crawford and Sharon Lawrence as Alice.

Catch Ullerup in a repeat showing of “Nature of Love” on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on the Hallmark Channel.