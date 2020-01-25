Who is John Millman? Australian star crashes out to Federer in shock Open tie break

John Millman beat Roger Feder at the 2018 US Open – but the Australian tennis star struggled to hold the Swiss legend to a tie-breaker today? Who is John Millman?

Roger Federer met John Millman in the third round of the Australian Open today, and struggled to defeat the Australian star as the match went to a final tie break round. The score ended at 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6(8)-7(10) with a Federer comeback but who was his tough opponent?

Who is John Millman? John Millman is a 30-year-old Australian professional tennis player, who turned pro in 2006. He lives in Brisbane and currently has a singles ranking of 47. He has won a staggering $3,532,475 from prize money in his career, from singles and doubles tournaments combined. Millman hit his career high of 33th in October 2018.

The Aussie shocked the world at the 2018 US Open when he ousted five-time champion Roger Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals. Then World No. 55, Millman had never previously beaten an opponent inside the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings. Ahead of today’s clash he said: “I do know that that [US Open match] doesn’t really count for anything now. “It’s probably the toughest test in tennis to [play]Roger Federer. “I think a lot of people think he’s one of, if not the, greatest ever to play the game. RE

“I know between now and then I’m going to have to do everything right in terms of my preparation, going to have to improve upon my performances, no doubt. “He’s looked in really good form. But at least I know a little bit what to expect.” Millman was vying to reach the Round of 16 in Melbourne – which would be a first in his six appearances at the tournament. The Brisbane star, who is 6 foot tall, claims his biggest strength is how hard he’ll try to get there.

“The good news is I’ll go out there and you start out at 0-0. What you can expect from me, my coaching team, friends, family, what they can all expect from me is that I’ll go out there and give it a crack,” Millman said. “Regardless of the score at the end of the day, I’ll go out there and leave it all out there. If lightning strikes twice, I wouldn’t say no to it. It’s what you want to do. “You don’t play sport to not want these moments. Home Slam against someone like Roger, it’s pretty cool.” Prior to the match, Millman had his request to play Roger Federer outside of the Australian Open’s two main show courts.

Millman said he’d prefer to play on Melbourne Arena, which allows supporters who hold only a ground pass to enter – meaning he’d likely get more backing from the Australian public. Instead, Federer is now likely to get the lion’s share of the support after Millman’s bid was rejected. Instead, the pair went head-to-head on Rod Laver Arena. Explaining his request, he said: “Look, I love a vocal crowd. Obviously the matches I played, probably two really special courts, Show Court 3 and Melbourne Arena, are notorious for the crowd support you get there, the vocal Aussies. “I very much consider myself, and I think the people who know me, know that I’m just your typical Aussie bloke. So I’m one of the people. “The people get the ground passes and the people go to those courts. “Look, I know it’s a little corporate at Rod Laver, but it’s still a pretty cool court to play on.”

