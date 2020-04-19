WHO Says Drinking Alcohol Increases Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

The WHO has published a report stating that alcohol consumption, particularly if heavy, weakens the immune system and also lowers its ability to handle infectious diseases like COVID-19. The health body further said that heavy consumption of alcohol is a risk factor for ARDS or acute respiratory distress syndrome, one of the most serious complications of coronavirus infection.

Limiting The Amount Of Alcohol Consumption

The regional office of the WHO for Europe stated that alcohol compromises the immune system of the body and also heightens the risk of having adverse outcomes in health issues. “Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WHO said. The health body has been calling for concrete actions that will help minimize the amount of alcohol consumption during lockdowns.

According to Carina Ferreira-Borges, ” During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behavior on others, including violence.” Ms. Ferreira-Borges helps manage the Europe office of the WHO run its Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Program.

A Dangerous Myth

The UN health body also exposed the false claims that consuming alcohol can kill the deadly coronavirus, which has already infected 2,192,979 people worldwide. The WHO, in a statement, said, “Fear and misinformation have generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus.”

The health body also said that adding potent substances like ethyl alcohol in booze “can result in severe health consequences, including death.” The WHO also debunked the prevailing myth that drinking strong booze can kill the virus in the air you inhale. According to the health body, alcohol consumption will not kill coronavirus in the air you inhale and will not disinfect your throat or mouth. The health body also said it would not provide you any type of protection against coronavirus.

What To Do During Lockdown

The WHO has instead advised everyone to remain sober to remain vigilant and be able to make decisions quickly with a clear head when situations demand. In case you cannot avoid drinking, you need to keep it to a minimum and make sure you do not get intoxicated.

Aside from minimizing or avoiding alcohol consumption, you should also avoid smoking. The WHO said there are studies showing alcohol is a social cue for smoking. Studies say that people who smoke tend to smoke more when drinking alcoholic beverages. Smoking is also linked to a dangerous and complicated progression of COVID-19, so if you smoke, now is the best time to minimize it or quit.