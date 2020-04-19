Who Votes For Trump Measures In Congress? You Probably Guessed It Right

The Donald Trump presidency has widened political divisions but a few of his administration’s proposals had received support even from his sworn detractors.

Trump had had a smooth sail in Republican-dominated Senate. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has voted to pass every bill the Trump administration put forward. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., was batting 1.000 as a senator until he was picked by the president as attorney general.

Loeffler is not alone. Almost every Republican in the upper chamber supported the president’s position on at least 70% of votes, according to data published by 538.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, limited her support to 66.9%. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ken., only voted with Trump 69.4% of the time.

On the other side of the aisle, only two Democrats voted with Trump positions more than half the time. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., voted in favor of Trump positions 52.9% and 52.8%, respectively.

Those least supporting the president’s positions ran for, and failed, the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. These included Sens. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., 12.4% agreement with Trump, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., 13.9%.

The Democrat-controlled House is another story. More partisanship is prevalent.

Many Democrats have voted with Trump less than 10% of the time they have been in office. Several have agreed with 5% or less of his positions.

Only one Republican gave the president 100% of his votes, most have voted with Trump more than 90% of the time.

Democratic freshmen are the most partisan. Reps. Andy Levine, D-Mich., and Chuy Garcia, D-Mich., voted with Trumps position to provide a coronavirus economic stimulus package and the two-year budget deal earning them 2.8% Trump scores.

Rep. Ann Kirpatrick, D-Ariz., has only voted with the president 3.1% of the time, that’s just two bills – the U.S., Canada. Mexico trade agreement and the two-year budget bill.

Freshmen Reps. Josh Harder, D-Calif., Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., Lori Trahan, D-Mass., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, voted with the president 4.2 percent of the time. The COVID-19 stimulus package, the new NAFTA and the two-year budget were their only votes with Trump.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, has supported Trump in 44.3 percent of votes in the past three years to lead his party. This year the Texan has only stood with the president 11.3% of the time. These votes included tabling the articles on impeachment, increasing offshore drilling and labor legislation Democrats favored that Cuellar voted against.

One Republican, freshman Rep. Gregory Murphy, R-N.C., has given the president blind support. Most have Trump scores in the 90s.

Some of them defy patterns. For instance, Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., voted with Trump 66.7% in the previous Congress, but only 5.6% in this Congress. Similarly, fellow second termer Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., is now Trump’s least supportive fellow party member. Fitzpatrick has a 64.5% career score but has only voted with president 37.1% percent of the time in this session.