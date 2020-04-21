Who Wins ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart’? Finale Winners And Couple Spoilers

ABC only began airing its musical “The Bachelor” spinoff show “Listen To Your Heart” last week, but the limited series’ final couples and ultimate winners have already been spoiled.

In episode 1, viewers watched as a group of hopeful musicians arrived at a different mansion than Bachelor Nation is used to in hopes of finding a partner through a series of musically-themed dates.

[Warning: Finale Spoilers Below!]

Almost immediately, contestant Jamie, a 21-year-old hostess from Nashville, set her sights on two men: Trevor, a 29-year-old former “American Idol” contestant from California, and Ryan, a 28-year-old ophthalmic technician from Michigan. Despite receiving a romantic date with Ryan in the premiere recording a duet of “Gravity,” Jamie ultimately chose Trevor as her partner when it came to the rose ceremony.

Jamie and Trevor were not the only potential matchup featured in the first episode. Among other contestant pairings, Bri, a 28-year-old waitress from Utah, and Chris, a 30-year-old Los Angeles-based wedding singer, also admitted to having a strong connection. During a private sit down, Chris shared that he felt there was “real potential” between them.

For viewers who are fans of the aforementioned couples, you’re in luck. According to spoiler blogger Reality Steve, who typically spoils traditional “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” seasons, he has revealed the winners of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart.”

According to his findings, published in a Feb. 13 blog post, the show’s finale taped on Feb. 12 in Nashville at The Country Music Hall of Fame in the CMA Theater. He reports that it was there that the final two couples, Trevor and Jamie and Chris and Bri, performed two songs. Ultimately, it was Chris and Bri’s performance of “Give Me Love” and “To Make You Feel My Love” that secured them a win from the judges’ panel.

“Bri and Chris won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video,” the blogger reported. “Also, Chris and Bri will be leaving on a tour right after the finale airs.”

As of the finale, Reality Steve wrote that both finale couples were in a relationship. However, one romance was short-lived. In an April 14 update, he shared that Jamie and Trevor were no longer together.

Catch new episodes of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart” on Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.