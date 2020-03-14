Why Andy Robertson was left out of Liverpool squad vs Bournemouth by Jurgen Klopp

Andy Robertson is not even in the match day 18 as Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave Andy Robertson out of the squad today against Bournemouth as a precautionary measure ahead of the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. The Scotsman gets a rare chance to rest up as the experienced James Milner comes in at left-back.

It’s understood that Robertson is not injured, but is not fully fit and Klopp is keen to look after his condition ahead of such a big game in midweek. Fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was left back on Merseyside in midweek as Liverpool lost 2-0 in the FA Cup while Robertson was forced to play. The left-back is yet to miss a Premier League game all season. Klopp has confirmed that Robertson will be fine for Atletico, he told BT Sport: “Klopp told BT Sport: “Something in between. JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions

"He would have started today but then he felt [something]slightly. But it's all good, it will be fine for Wednesday. But not for today. "So we didn't want to have him on the bench and see Robbo and think, 'Maybe we can bring you [on].' It wouldn't make sense today. That's the reason and he will be fine." Milner himself has not been back long and will be making his first start since January 5. The experienced midfielder limped off with a hamstring problem and only recently returned to the fold at Norwich, where he played six minutes in the 1-0 win.