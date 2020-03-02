Why Anthony Joshua would lose to Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in heavyweight battle

Boxing pundit Stephen A. Smith has explained why Anthony Joshua would stand no chance against Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua will be watching tonight’s blockbuster heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will added interest as he hopes to face the winner later this year. However, boxing expert Stephen A. Smith does not reckon the 30-year-old would come out on top.

Joshua owns the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts and faces mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev later this year. If he comes through that battle unscathed then he will eye a mouthwatering unification clash with the winner of Fury vs Wilder. The pair go toe-to-toe for the WBC belt in Las Vegas tonight. And Smith believes both men would beat Joshua because the Brit does not have the strongest chin. “I saw Anthony Joshua get down from a right from [Wladimir] Klitschko and get up and get up and knock him out,” Smith told iFL TV.

“I get that but this is Deontay Wilder we’re talking about here. “When you get dropped only Tyson Fury gets up and I don’t think he’ll get up the second go-round and I certainly don’t think Anthony Joshua gets up the first go-round. “I think he [Joshua] would lose to Fury by decision. I think he would lose to Wilder by knockout.” Joshua suffered a first defeat of his career against Andy Ruiz Jr last year but he quickly rematched the Mexican to regain his titles.

“I love Anthony Joshua as a person, and I think he’s good for the sport. I had the pleasure of meeting him and I genuinely like him,” Smith added. “I think Wilder would knock him out! The thing which has disappointed me about Anthony Joshua is his jaw, he’s got a body, he’s in fine physical shape but to get beat by Andy Ruiz that first fight, I thought was shameful. “To look the way that he looks and lose to a guy that looks like Jabba The Hutt.