Why ‘Bachelor’ Couple Colton Underwood And Cassie Randolph Broke Up Last Year

Relationships aren’t all sunshine and rainbows even if it may look like it from the outside. For Colton Underwood, the same holds true. In his new book “The First Time,” he revealed that he and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph briefly broke up last year.

“To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” the former “The Bachelor” lead told People. “Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up.”

This lead to the couple, who met on the 2019 season of the ABC series, taking a mutually agreed-upon break last August.

“In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself,” Colton said. “I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space.”

love wins

As it turned out, two days was all the space that the 28-year-old reality star and his partner needed.

“It was like, ‘I miss you!'” Colton explained of their reunion. “It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on.”

“Now, we know the flags to look for. When issues start to creep up, it’s like, let’s go have a conversation,” he continued. “We’re trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other.”

Taking breaks are a thing of the past for the couple now. In a previous chat with the entertainment magazine, Colton gushed about the 24-year-old and hinted at a forever with her.

“I finally found somebody I really just want to be with,” he gushed of his girlfriend, who is currently caring for him as he recovers from COVID-19. “I want my life to be with Cassie. I know who I am. And that’s really all that matters.”

“The First Time” will be available on March 31.