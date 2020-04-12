Why ‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Says Peter Weber’s Manhood Is Like Cauliflower

It’s been about a month since “The Bachelor” finale aired, but juicy details just keep on coming out. The latest comes from the “winner” of Peter Weber’s season Hannah Ann Sluss.

The 23-year-old model chatted with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off The Vine” podcast and dished about her experience through it all. Towards the end of the podcast, the two played a game in which the former “Bachelorette” rattled off three questions and Hannah Ann got to choose which one she answered.

“1) What girl other than Madison from your season would you turn around start walking the other direction if you saw her on the street? 2)What vegetable most accurately describes Peter’s manhood? 3)What’s the last text you sent to Barb (Weber)?”

“The vegetable that most represents Peter’s manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste,” Hannah candidly answered. “Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It needs a lot because it’s just bland. There’s no taste.”

“I was thinking, like, more of a limp asparagus, but cauliflower wins,” Bristowe quipped in response.

“Yes, but asparagus is good, though,” Sluss replied. “I mean cauliflower’s just bland.”

March’s “The Bachelor” finale showed Peter proposing to an ecstatic Hannah Ann, but their engagement didn’t last very long. Just over a month after filming, the two split when the pilot admitted he had feelings for another lady — contestant Madison Prewett.

Peter and Madison’s reunion was short-lived though, and these days he’s seeing where things go with another “Bachelor” contestant, Kelley Flanagan. Are they dating?

“No,” the former “Bachelor” revealed on a recent episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating.”

“There’s a lot of stuff that people don’t know,” he continued. “My relationship with Kelley has been… serendipitous. You go all the way back to the very beginning—us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us.”

“Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” Peter admitted. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”