Why ‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown’s Absence Is Not Missed By The Quarantine Crew

The Quarantine Crew doesn’t miss “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown for a reason.

Hannah and Tyler Cameron sparked rumors that they got back together after they created TikTok videos with a group of friends who call themselves the Quarantine Crew. Brown has already left the group and her absence didn’t leave a void because they still feel her presence. The group and Brown’s communication remains intact.

“Hannah is with us always in spirit. We’re not missing Hannah because she’s here with us, always,” Matt James told Us Weekly on Tuesday (April 21).

“She is always going to be part of the quarantine crew. We communicate [with her] via TikTok, another dance battle. So the relationship’s only blossomed since we squashed the beef.”

James confessed that he didn’t know Brown would be joining the group in Florida. He admitted that he was very happy when he saw her because Brown is a great person. He was also excited to be locked in the house with “The Bachelorette” star.

The Quarantine Crew members include James, Cameron, Cameron’s brother Ryan Cameron, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Mollie Foertmeyer and Jacob Laham. The group has been sharing fun-filled TikTok videos and updates on Instagram about their quarantine experience.

According to James, they created the group and the videos as a way to “portray a positive message” during the challenging time. He also explained the group’s dynamic and their biggest bonding moment.

“The biggest bond, really, is just through these workouts that [Cameron has] been hosting on his Instagram Live,” he said.

“It’s helped everybody stay mentally and physically fit through just being locked in a house with your family and friends, ‘cause that’s a long time to be with one person.”

James is also part of the Fit-A-Thon live stream hosted by fitness company NEOU. It will air on April 23 with the goal of raising money for medical professionals.

Meanwhile, fans want Cameron and Brown to get back together. In fact, some sent money to Cameron’s Venmo account to fund the engagement ring for Brown.

“I know engagement rings are expensive so I thought I’d help you out for Miss Hannah Brown,” one fan wrote.

Another said that she was making a “generous contribution” for Brown’s engagement ring. She also advised Cameron to “get her something nice.”

However, in an interview with Life and Style, Brown made it clear that she is single. According to her, she doesn’t have a significant other — ending rumors that she’s dating Cameron.