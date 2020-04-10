Why Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Are Spending Quality Time Together

The coronavirus pandemic has put Bruce Willis and Demi Moore under one roof again. Demi Moore shared a photo on her Instagram Tuesday showing the former couple, their three daughters and a number of others in matching green and white striped pajamas.

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

“The Ghost” star captioned the post, “Family bonding”

The stars’ daughter Tallulah Willis also shared a photo of the former couple, her sister Scout Willis and her boyfriend, Dillon Buss, in matching pajamas on Monday. The post led her to reveal that Willis and Moore along with the others have been quarantined together for a few weeks.

A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

She captioned the photo, “chaotic neutral.”

The post has gained quite a bit of attention earning over 48,800 likes and over 800 comments at press time.

“Social not really distancing,” one user commented. Tallulah politely responded to the criticism by explaining her family’s arrangement for the pandemic.

The 26-year-old replied: “hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :)”

As People reports, Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. Moore opened up about the divorce in her memoir “Inside Out.”

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” she explained. “I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn’t, and neither did he. [It] wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

Moore was also married to Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. Willis married Emma Heming in 2009, and they share daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.