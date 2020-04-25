Why Does Queen Elizabeth Keep Herself Busy Even At 94? Royal Expert Reveals Reason

Queen Elizabeth II is not used to taking a break from her job since she was a child that’s why she keeps on working despite her age.

The monarch turned 94 on Tuesday. At present, she is in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip. They are quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, the monarch believes that “if I stop, I drop.” This is probably the reason why she doesn’t take a break from work. In fact, Seward believes that she is still working throughout the lockdown period.

“If you think about it, her entire life has been one of duty. Even from when she was a tiny child her day was very regulated. So she will be very unused to this,” Seward explained.

“She has probably been doing some of the things we have all been doing like going through draws and photo albums. Certainly, one thing is that she will have been kept busy because she always says ‘if I stop, I drop’.”

Seward added that her husband, Prince Philip, always brings her a beautiful bouquet of flower on her birthday and it is very likely that the duke did it again to celebrate the monarch’s special day. She added that the Queen loves flowers.

Meanwhile, Seward believes that the Queen still celebrated her birthday with her immediate staff despite the quarantine restrictions. She added that if there was no pandemic, the monarch would go horse riding.

“Normally she might perhaps go riding but she certainly would think that was the wrong thing to do at the moment. She is very conscious as always of other people and their problems,” the royal expert continued.

The Queen has two birthday celebrations every year. However, she decided to cancel both. Queen Elizabeth II opted to cancel the traditional royal gun salute that usually marks her birthday. She also decided to cancel the annual Trooping the Colour where the members of the royal family appear in the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace explained.