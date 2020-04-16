Why John Legend Wants Gov. Cuomo To Work On Prison Reform

As government leaders struggle to find ways to curb the spread of COVID-19, John Legend took to Twitter to share his suggestion for one potential solution: releasing prisoners.

“When someone is incarcerated there’s no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option,” Legend said, according to Billboard.

The United States has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world according to Vox, jailing on average about 2.3 million people daily. So, Legend’s suggestion is for leaders to release inmates to alleviate overcrowding in jails, therefore curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people from becoming ill and spreading the virus,” he said. “Gov. Cuomo, it’s time for action. You can make communities across New York safer and healthier by reducing the prison population.”

The New York Times reported that about 1,500 people have already been released from jails in New York City since March 16. The sudden release of inmates dropped New York City’s jail population below 5,000 — the lowest its been since World War II, according to the New York Post. However, not everyone agrees with Legend’s suggestion, including New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea, who believes it’s important to “look at the offense committed” and the “individual asking for the release” before making a decision.

“Catch and release is good in fishing,” he said. “It’s not good in public safety. We need to keep violent criminals in jail.”

But Legend’s plea didn’t come without specific suggestions. The “All of Me” singer believes releasing inmates based upon certain criteria can “make communities across New York safer and healthier.”

“Grant immediate clemency to people who are close to their release date, incarcerated for parole violations or especially vulnerable for their age or underlying health conditions,” he said. “Gov. Cuomo, free them now.”