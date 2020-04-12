Why Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Canceled Their Yearly Tradition

Rumors regarding the status of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship have swirled for years, but the duo has always shown up to their spring/summer tradition — Wimbledon.

This year, however, things are different. At first glance, it may seem like they would not be attending Wimbledon due to Meghan stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. While that is true, the real reason the duchess’ won’t reunite at the tennis event is due to coronavirus, according to Express.

“It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be canceled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” a statement from The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) read. “The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.”

If the rumors are true that Meghan and Kate are feuding they likely feel a sense of relief that they won’t have to put on a front for the cameras. It wasn’t that long ago that Kate was forced to do so and ended up snubbing her sister-in-law.

The moment occurred after Kate and Prince William arrived in Ireland for a three-day tour and met with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina, in early March.

“Delighted to welcome you,” Sabina told Kate. “You’ve had lots of exciting things happening in your family.”

Instead of egging on the conversation about the recent turmoil amongst the royal family, Kate reportedly went on to enjoy her time at the Home of Guinness in Dublin. According to the British publication, “the comment clearly didn’t worry Kate too much, who was seen smiling and laughing for the cameras.”