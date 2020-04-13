Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Finding L.A. Life ‘Incredibly Hard’

They were set to begin a new life free of the stress and glare they suffered from as working members of the Royal family. However, life in Los Angeles isn’t proving to be all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought, according to experts.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that while the life outside the royal spotlight was meant to be a relief for the couple, especially Markle, the lockdown and isolation they have had to practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made things more difficult.

“They are practicing social distancing,” she revealed. “They are keeping in touch through social media, not actually seeing each other in person. This must be incredibly hard for Meghan, being so close to her mother, just a matter of miles away.”

The Duchess of Sussex is likely experiencing hardship because she is so close to her mother, Doria Ragland, and her friends, but that they can’t see them because of the pandemic, which has made it more difficult on them as they adjust to their move. However, it is also very difficult for those who were eager to see more of them now that they lived in the same area.

“It is equally difficult for Doria, because she won’t have been able to seen Archie yet,” Nicholl added.

Nicholl’s comment comes after other reports that claimed the Duchess was already feeling heartbroken that the coronavirus pandemic was ruining her plans for a new life, putting a delay on several things she had planned to do once she officially stepped down from her royal duties on March 31.