Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be ‘Irrelevant,’ Forgotten About After Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are nearing the official end of their senior royal duties, but according to Express, royal commentator Penny Junor shared that the timing of the Duke and Duchess’ departure will make them “pretty irrelevant,” especially when it comes to the bigger picture.

“I think for the time being Harry and Meghan probably will become a distant memory. It’s very sad,” Junor said.

Referencing the current COVID-19 pandemic, she added, “There are life and death situations for absolutely everybody. If people are not fighting for their lives, they’re fighting for their livelihoods. We don’t know what the world is going to look like when we come out of all of this.”

Junor concluded, “I’m afraid Harry and Meghan’s decision is absolutely pushed to the back of the list of priorities.”

Despite these comments, there is also the chance that things could remain remotely the same for Meghan and Harry. Not that long ago, the couple was reportedly in a feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Expert Sophia Money-Coutts appeared on True Royalty TV earlier this month and suggested that one of William and Kate’s Instagram posts, taken during their recent tour of Ireland, proved their need to outdo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

At the time, the two families’ social media accounts were tied with 11.3 million followers each. The Cambridges have since taken the lead, surpassing the Sussex’s account by 200K.

Whether or not Meghan and Harry will still be the buzz around town remains to be seen, but starting Tuesday, they will be officially free to continue forging their own path outside of the British royal family with their 10-month old son, Archie.