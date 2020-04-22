Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Latest Moves Are ‘No Coincidence’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their stance clear when it comes to how they feel about the tabloids. However, their recent actions of being photographed in Los Angeles have one self-proclaimed “die-hard defender” of the couple questioning their motives behind everything.

During an appearance on the British show “This Morning,” Robert Rinder, host of the British reality courtroom series “Judge Rinder” provided some insight into what the duo could be trying to achieve.

“I’ve been for a long time one of the last die-hard defenders of Meghan and Harry and certainly Meghan,” he said, according to The Sun.

READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton Deliver Shocking Blow To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Following Megxit

“Just to be clear, the timing of this is no coincidence,” he said of Meghan and Harry delivering food and essentials on behalf of the charity Project Angel Food.

“They are, for anybody who are court geeks as I am, they will know they are about to have a hearing in a case they’re bringing against the newspapers,” Rinder continued. “This stuff would have emerged so they are strategically putting their evidence into the public sphere.”

“I’m afraid to say it’s harder to think of a more clear articulation, a split, between a generation that is ‘me me, enough about me what you do think of me?’ where you accidentally use the press when you want them, but get rid of them when you don’t,” he elaborated. “You find yourself photographed delivering food to the poor – one wonders how that happened? – vis a vis the service and the sacrifice of our Queen, whose birthday it is today, and other royals.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to defend their position,” the 41-year-old added.

A post shared by Harry and Meg (@the_harry_meg_corner) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

Meghan and Harry have been in Los Angeles practicing social-distancing and doing their part to help those in need as the world takes on COVID-19.

Reports have explained that the former actress has started to feel back to her normal self since relocated back to California. For Prince Harry, though, that seems to be a different story.

During an episode of the ROYALS podcast, royal expert Angela Mollard spilled that the move was a lot tougher on the red-headed royal.

“I very much think that Harry will be suffering from irrelevancy,” she dished. “Right now, the world is not focused on them. He can’t do the work that he wants to do. He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or WhatsApp to chat with each other.”

“He must feel very separate. He doesn’t have friends in LA, she does,” Mollard continued. “She has Doria, she has her family. While Meghan might have been feeling equally as removed when she lived in the UK, for Harry, friends and his brother have been the people that have supported him through the years since his mother’s death.”

“To have that stripped away I think will be very discombobulating for him,” she added.