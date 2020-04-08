Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Haven’t Visited Doria Ragland Since Los Angeles Move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the move Los Angeles to kick off the next chapter in their lives since stepping away from their roles in the royal family. Since the couple has arrived in California, they have yet to visit Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Royal fans may recall that Meghan and Harry have continued to maintain a close relationship with the former “Suits” star’s mother since their royal wedding in 2018.

Even though the couple has relocated to Los Angeles, they haven’t been able to visit Doria in person. A source told The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not seen Doria in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Meghan is absolutely heartbroken. After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful, and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus,” the insider explained.

“They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily, but obviously, it’s not the same. Meghan has been using her time in isolation to plan her future and has been exploring various good causes she could align herself with.”

Although Meghan and Prince Harry are keeping their distance from the 63-year-old, insiders believe the couple will spend more time with Doria once it is safe to do so.

“Doria will definitely have a presence in their day-to-day life. Plus, of course, she can act as a pretty wonderful babysitter for Archie. Doria adores her grandson and would be thrilled to help out if called upon,” a source revealed.

However, those close to Meghan don’t expect to see her spending any time with her father, Thomas Markle. “He is just noise for her at this point. He would be a liability for her, with all the drama he brings to the table, while she wants to pursue a philanthropic platform,” the insider said.

“Meghan has a young son now, and her priority is her immediate family, her work and helping others where she can.”