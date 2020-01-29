Why Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic dominate Australian Open

Goran Ivanisevic has explained why the Big Three are still dominating Grand Slams.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are still dominating the Grand Slams and Goran Ivanisevic has explained why the younger players have yet to make a breakthrough.

For many years the Next Gen stars have been tipped to take over the mantle from the Big Three. But with every major tournament that comes Federer, Nadal and Djokovic continued their stronghold on men’s tennis. Yet again at the Australian Open the trio are still the front runners for the title as the competition completes the quarter-final stage today. And Ivanisevic, who now coaches Djokovic, has explained how they are able to stay ahead of the rest of the field. “[Djokovic] is the guy who wants to improve every day,” Ivanisevic said.

“He’s not afraid for improvements. He’s not afraid to ask. He wants to be better. “That’s why these three guys are still the best, because they’re not afraid of changing, they’re not afraid of learning, they’re not afraid to – look at Nadal changing his serve, now finally after six years he’s serving good. Roger changed the racket. “Novak also wants to improve his serving much better, especially second serve. Now 185, 180, 190. He’s doing it constantly, not just one or two times. He believes in that.” Ivanisevic linked up with Djokovic prior to Wimbledon last year and the Serbian went on to win the title.

The pair spent the off-season working on the world No 2’s serve and he his second delivery has been superb in Melbourne. “I didn’t come to change his techniques. But a few little technical things that we talk about it. Now everything comes together,” Ivanisevic added. “It’s tough. You come to the guy who is No. 1 and the best, you’re not going to change something. “But it’s easy for me that he wants to improve. “Makes my job, and Marian who is there already for 11 years, we really as a team working very good because Marian is the easiest guy to work with. Makes our job much easier.”