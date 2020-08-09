Why shouldn’t Moscow ‘denigrate’ doddery Biden and the xenophobic ‘anti-Russia’ establishment? In fact America should do so too!

The US Intelligence Community (IC) issued a report that says Russia is not a fan of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and the anti-Russia ‘establishment.’ If true, what is so unbelievable about the Kremlin’s stance?

The statement released on Friday says, in part, that Russia is employing “a range of measures to … denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’” It went on to say that this approach is consistent with Moscow’s criticism of Joe Biden when he was Barack Obama’s vice president “for his role in … policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia.” Perhaps the best response to such an accusation would be to ask: Does the Democratic Party really need the Kremlin’s help in denigrating their top nominee for the presidential ticket when Joe Biden has been more than capable of denigrating himself? In fact, the day before the IC statement was released it was difficult to deny that the 77-year-old candidate’s use-by shelf date may have already expired.

It was only a year ago that Joe Biden said: “Poor kids are just as bright & as talented as White kids.”A month ago he said “You ain’t Black unless you vote for me”This week he said Black people aren’t diverse.Time flies by some things stay the same! pic.twitter.com/kzkSE3tmeO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2020

That realization came during Biden’s latest interview smashup when he attempted some mental gymnastics by contrasting the Black and Latino communities. It didn’t go down well. Once again, Biden wrapped his brain around a guardrail he never saw coming. “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions,” he said, “the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Here is where the impartial observer must honestly appreciate Russia’s position in the matter. After all, if by some miraculous act of divine intervention Biden actually defeats Trump in November, Moscow will have to adjust its military strategy around a Commander-in-Chief who may wake up one morning and confuse the nuclear briefcase for his shaving kit. Although that may be overstating Biden’s control of the nuclear ‘football’, as well as his purported mental decline, it is nevertheless hard to deny that much more unpredictability will have entered into the US-Russia relationship should Biden win in November, especially when it is remembered where things stood between the two countries under Obama.

This brings us to the question of the “anti-Russia establishment” that the US intelligence report seems to think is a figment of Russia’s imagination. Yet Moscow has certainly never forgotten how Obama and Biden deliberately sabotaged any hope for a US-Russia rapprochement, as Trump had pledged he would pursue in his presidency. Suffice it to recall how Obama, on the bogus pretense that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election, ejected 35 Russian diplomats just days before Trump was sworn in as president. That regrettable act was followed up by a three-year Democratic witch-hunt known as ‘Russiagate’ that did significant damage to bilateral relations between the nuclear superpowers. Incredibly, however, as the Mueller Report made clear, the scandal had nothing to do with Moscow and everything to do with a major power struggle still being waged between the Democrats and Republicans over Trump’s expressed desire to ‘drain the swamp.’ All things considered, should Russia be blamed for thinking there is a very hawkish “anti-Russia establishment” roosting in Washington? Of course not.

Finally, there is another peculiar aspect about the Intel report that lends credence to the idea of an anti-Trump ‘resistance’ in Washington, pulling strings behind the scenes to bring down the US leader. In the giddy words of the Washington Post: “Trump’s intel officials made it a whole lot harder for Trump’s allies to push narratives they’ve been using to smear Biden.”

For those who may be confused, here is the Democrat Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, to summarize: “Members of Congress are on notice and need to be very careful not to advance narratives that may be coming from the Kremlin.” So why is Schiff, who spearheaded failed impeachment efforts against Trump over ‘Ukrainegate’, continuing to spread the debunked claim that Trump is reading a script that was written for him in the Kremlin? The answer is contained in the intelligence report, which accuses “pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach” of “spreading claims about corruption … to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party.”

Now it’s beginning to make sense. After all, it was none other than “pro-Russia” Andriy Derkach who released audio recordings that appear to show conversations between then Vice President Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in May. In those recordings, it’s presumed Poroshenko was heard reporting on the “progress” he was making towards unblocking a $1 billion IMF loan to Ukraine of which the US was a guarantor. Apparently Joe Biden’s earlier demand that Kiev fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was looking into corruption at the gas company Burisma, where Biden’s son Hunter was a paid board member, was not enough to seal the deal.

So now, in the event that Biden emerges from his basement to actually debate Trump, the Democrat’s will crow in one voice that Trump is merely repeating “pro-Russia” talking points should the incumbent challenge Biden on his severely questionable work in Ukraine. It is truly remarkable to see how the Democratic Party, despite everything that was revealed and not revealed over the last four years, continues to push the ‘Russian meddling’ trope. It would be refreshing to see less emphasis placed on Russia in the upcoming US presidential race, and more on the very serious issues affecting the country, but that may be hoping for too much. In other words, its politics as usual in Washington, DC in one of the most divisive and explosive election years to come along in many years.

