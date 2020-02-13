Why SNP thought ‘UK will rush to compromise’ on Scottish independence currency deal

THE SNP assumed the UK would “rush to compromise” on the contentious issue of currency union had there been a Yes majority in the 2014 independence referendum, an unearthed podcast interview has revealed.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, admitted earlier this week independence campaigners may have to wait until after the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections until she is able to hold Indyref2, triggering backlash. Westminster has refused to grant Ms Sturgeon the legal powers to hold another referendum because the last once-in-a-generation public vote on independence only took place in 2014. Unionists throughout the UK have protested against independence too, with many critics pointing out the flaws in their plans for an independent Scotland – particularly the intention to set up a currency union.

Even back in 2014, the then-Chancellor George Osbourne refused to allow an independent Scotland to use the pound. Ms Sturgeon said Westminster was “bluffing” at the time, but critics said taxpayers from the rest of the UK would not want to continue supporting bank and budget deficit of an independent Scotland. However, Yes campaigners said otherwise in the run-up to the 2014 referendum. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, the-then Scottish Finance Secretary John Swinney said: “The minute the UK political establishment believes there is a possibility of us being successful, they will rush to come to some sort of agreement, to be involved in this process, to get some agreement with the people in Scotland, is very clear to see from the actions of the UK party leaders.”

Mr Swinney, now the Scottish deputy First Minister, said: “So if we get a Yes vote, a week today, then what we will have is an emphatic mandate to ensure that Scotland secures that currency union on behalf of the people of Scotland.” The SNP MSP added: “I’m very confident.” Even the dissident voice of Jim Sillars, former ex-SNP deputy, agreed that a Yes majority would mean the UK gave in to the demands of Scotland on the currency union. Writing in his 2015 book, ‘In Place of Failure: Making it Yes Next Time…Soon’, Mr Sillars said: “I have no doubt that had there been a Yes majority, the UK Treasury would have rapidly changed its tune.”

However, he pointed out: “But throughout the campaign, and as a major contributor to uncertainty, the proposal of currency union was a gift to the No side.” This debate over Scotland’s currency is still raging years later. During a gruelling interview with Andrew Neil in the lead-up to the December general election, Ms Sturgeon said Scotland could continue to pursue its plans of joining the EU as an independent state – without setting up its own monetary currency first.

She added Scotland could join the bloc “relatively quickly”, despite having a much larger deficit that the UK. The Scottish First Minister explained how Scotland would be on a currency “journey” if voters want to leave the UK – meaning Scotland’s future relationship with the rest of the UK could be uncertain. The BBC host said: “We are talking about England and the rest of the UK no longer being in the EU, you would still be using the pound but you wouldn’t have monetary union.