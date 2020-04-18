Why ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Feels She ‘Cannot Speak About Certain Things’

MTV’s “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood’s legal dispute keeps getting messier.

The 29-year-old mother of two was arrested back in July 2019 for multiple charges: domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, and domestic battery for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son James.

Portwood was granted a plea deal after her trial hearing in October 2019, but the drama is far from over.

“I just want it done,” she said in Tuesday’s night’s “Teen Mom OG” episode, according to People. “I’m so adamant on, ‘Please, just get this done.’”

One of Portwood’s biggest frustrations with the ongoing battle is the uncertainty of the legal ramifications of her words.

“I’m hurt and stuck, I cannot speak, I cannot speak about certain things,” she said. “I feel very angry about it and it annoys me. I cannot say my side. I don’t even know what the [expletive] can [expletive] say.”

While Portwood has denied the allegations against her, Glennon tells a different side of the story.

“That night was one of the scariest nights of my life and my mind replays the moments to no end,” he said. “When I begged you to please stop shouting in front of our infant and your reply was, ‘It doesn’t matter, he’s just a baby.’”

But with every story comes two sides, and in this case, three. Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, father of her daughter Leah, has his own opinions about Glennon’s intentions saying that he believes Glennon was trying to “rile her up” enough to break probation.

“If she breaks her probation she will do the full five years, she’ll get hit with a felony,” he said. “At that point, he wins custody, [and] whatever child support. Think about that, five years in prison guarantees him almost everything and that’s what he’s trying to do.”

Although Portwood was granted the plea deal, she still feels defeated.

“None of this is a victory,” she said. “This has all been hell.”