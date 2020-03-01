Wilder vs Fury 2: Floyd Mayweather Sr warns Tyson Fury over three-stone weight advantage

Floyd Mayweather Sr expects Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury in their upcoming fight.

Tyson Fury’s three-stone weight advantage is going to cost him against Deontay Wilder, according to Floyd Mayweather Sr. Fury and Wilder’s highly-anticipated rematch takes place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada after their controversial draw two years ago.

And Mayweather Sr expects The Bronze Bomber to emerge victorious as The Gypsy King is too heavy going in at 273lbs for this major fight. The legendary boxer told Fight Hub TV: “I think Deontay Wilder is going to win. “I think that’s bad [Fury’s weight], see when you get that big you damn near 300lbs, man. “I said that Wilder was going to win before but I really think he is going to win now with that weight he got on him now.

“The other guy is 270, he’s too heavy right there. I told you, I think Wilder is going to win.” Fury, however, has been his usual confident self heading into the fight and even promised to knock Wilder out in the second round by ditching his usual tactic of outboxing his opponent. The American fighter, though, warned the Lineal Heavyweight Champion that he will be branded a “liar” if he fails to deliver that promise. Wilder said: “I don’t believe anything he says but that’s going to be up to him. He said it.

“If he don’t back it up he’s going to look like a liar. “At the end of the day there are a lot of things he could say. Fighters do it all the time. “They can be friendly, say ‘how you doing’, ‘how was your day’, shake hands and be friendly on social media but then you get in the fight and you want blood. “All those things take place, especially in a big fight like this, but you have to break out all the secrets and all the tools to get the victory.

“People will do anything for victory just as they will do anything for money.” Meanwhile, Fury is pleased that there won’t be a British judge involved in the big fight. Phil Edwards scored the first bout between the pair as a draw despite many observers believing the British superstar had won. Fury said: “Whichever judges get selected that’s it, I’m fine with that.

“No British judges? Fantastic. “It was the British judge who went against me last time. “Hence why I’ve not got a British judge this time. I’m happy and will be happy with the judges. They all do a fantastic job. “The Las Vegas commission (Nevada State Athletic Commission) will pick experienced guys.”

