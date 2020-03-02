Wilder vs Fury 2: Frank Warren ‘very disappointed’ that Gyspy King split with Ben Davison

Tyson Fury replaced trainer Ben Davison with SugarHill Steward back in December.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has expressed his disappointment at the Gypsy King parting ways with trainer Ben Davison. Fury is set to fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world title this weekend.

Fury and Davison had been together throughout the former’s comeback to the sport. Many had been impressed with the way in which Davison handled himself in Fury’s corner for the first fight with Wilder, given he was only 26 at the time. But a couple of months before their rematch this weekend, Fury parted ways with Davison and hired Kronk Gym’s SugarHill Steward. JUST IN: Tyson Fury’s trainer Sugar Hill Steward predicts ‘sensational victory‘

And while promoter Warren is happy with SugarHill and Fury’s new setup, he can’t help but feel disappointment about the dismissal of Davison. “I have full confidence in Fury’s new setup. Let’s get it right, when he appointed Ben, everyone said ‘who is Ben Davison?’” he told VegasInsider. “But he’s a scholar of boxing, he’s very astute and knows the sport very well. At the time it was the best thing for him. DON’T MISS Deontay Wilder reveals he considered shooting himself as a teenager Hearn explains why Joshua vs Fury would take place in Saudi Arabia Peter Fury makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prediction

“Ben trained him, he lived with him and helped him as a friend. And he was the man for the time. “Tyson has now got a new trainer on board who probably has more experience than Ben and he has done that for a reason. “It would have been nice to keep Ben on, but he’d have been demoted. You can only have one guy in the camp who is going to be the lead guy in the corner. “I was very disappointed that they split, but Tyson and Ben parted on good terms and that is all that matters.

“What I care about now is this fight – and Tyson felt he needed to add something extra to his armoury.” Warren added that Fury was looking brilliant on camp, and that no new trainer could teach Fury how to box. “And what I am looking at is a man who looks magnificent. We will only find out on Saturday if he made the right decision,” he explained. “But at the end of the day, nobody is going to teach Tyson Fury how to box.