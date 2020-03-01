Wilder vs Fury 2 on YouTube: Can I watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder on YouTube tonight?

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 takes place tonight – but can fans watch the fight on YouTube?

Tyson Fury is aiming for a knockout victory in the second round against Deontay Wilder. A controversial split-decision draw in December 2018 has led to tonight’s WBC heavyweight rematch.

Ahead of the second bout in Las Vegas, the Gyspy King said: “I’m expecting a clean-cut knockout. “It will be early on in the fight so we can all go out and get drunk! Have a good night in Las Vegas celebrating. “I’m going to go for round two. I’ve been saying round two all camp and I’m going to stick by round two. I don’t know why, I don’t know when but round two is when it’s going to be. “From the first fight I learnt that if I’m any good at all, then I’m going to beat him in this rematch. If I’m totally useless, I’ll lose. No pressure on me, like!

“I can’t do anything about judges’ decisions, worse things have happened in a boxing contest. That’s why we get to do it again and put it right. The record will be set straight this time.” Wilder says he is “excited” for the rematch and have vowed to “give the fans what they want to see”. The American added: “I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. “They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy.

“Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. “I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.” Can you watch Wilder vs Fury 2 on YouTube? Unfortunately, tonight’s action is a pay-per-view event and will not be shown on YouTube. Fans in the UK can purchase the fight with BT Sport Box Office for £24.95. The event costs $79.99 with ESPN and Fox Sports in the United States. Wilder and Fury are expected to do battle around 5am UK time (Sunday).

Wilder vs Fury 2 predictions Evander Holyfield: “I’m picking Wilder based on his confidence and the fact he does all of the right things to remain in great shape, and that he’s committed to his craft. “Wilder’s not just a big guy with a right hand, he’s also become more calculated in his approach.” Carl Froch: “I’d say Fury on points. I do not like the talk of him knocking Wilder out. “He would have to stand in range and to do that you can get clipped on the chin. If you do with Wilder it’s lights out. I think Fury’s talk of taking Wilder on at his own game is a smokescreen.”

Can you watch Wilder vs Fury 2 on YouTube?

Wilder vs Fury 2 predictions