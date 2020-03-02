Wilder vs Fury 2 purses: How much will Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder earn for rematch?

Wilder vs Fury 2 purses – Express Sport sheds light on how much the pair will earn for their eagerly-anticipated rematch in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to pick up the biggest paydays of their respective careers this weekend. The pair will renew their rivalry at Los Angeles’ MGM Grand Garden Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fury and Wilder, 31 and 34 respectively, fought one another to a controversial split draw in December 2018 – a result which meant the latter retained the WBC heavyweight title. Wilder vs Fury 2 is the biggest fight in the heavyweight division in nearly 20 years. And given the magnitude of the bout, the pair will be taking home hefty purses. On Thursday night, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced both men’s disclosed purses will see them pocket £3.7million ($5million).

However, it’s understood the duo’s guaranteed purses will be close to £22million ($28million). That figure, however, will significantly increase when their respective cuts of the pay-per-view revenue are factored in. Fury’s joint-promoter Bob Arum expects ‘The Gypsy King’ to take home close to £40milliom, saying: “It’s sold out in the Arena, so that’s $16million less taxes. “We also know the closed-circuit sales are doing better than anyone anticipated. DON’T MISS Deontay Wilder reveals he considered shooting himself as a teenager Hearn explains why Joshua vs Fury would take place in Saudi Arabia Peter Fury makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prediction

“What we don’t know is the English pay-per-view and the US pay-per-view. “I’ve talked to Frank Warren, who’s the co-promoter with Tyson Fury, and he believes the English pay-per-view, even at four in the morning, will be one million. “If the pay-per-view hit two million here they would each get, I don’t know what Wilder would get, but my guy would get well over $40million (£33m).” Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II fight card

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title bout) Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (heavyweight bout) Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (super-bantamweight bout) Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (super-welterweight bout) Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (super-lightweight bout) Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (super-lightweight bout) Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (lightweight bout) Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (lightweight bout) Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (welterweight bout) Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (featherweight bout)

