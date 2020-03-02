Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury sends Conor McGregor message ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury claimed to have trained with Conor McGregor in the build up to his fight against Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury has vowed to “get smashed out my f****** face” on Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey after beating Deontay Wilder in their highly-anticipated heavyweight rematch tonight. McGregor’s company is one of the sponsors for Wilder vs Fury 2 and the UFC star treated Fury to a bottle by sending one his way before fight night.

In an interview with TheMacLife, a reporter handed Fury the bottle on behalf of Proper Twelve, prompting Fury into a response. “Thank you very much Conor,” he told the MacLife. “I appreciate it. “I’m going to get smashed out my f****** face after the fight. And if you’re in Vegas, let’s do it together. Boom!” Fury claimed in December that McGregor has got in touch with him over a potential switch over to MMA following his dabbling into WWE in October.

He told RTE Radio 1: “I think Conor is an absolutely fantastic fighting man. He has offered to train me if I ever want to go into MMA. “What better trainer could I have than The ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor? I’m looking forward to coming to train with Conor. We’re going to get it all planned in and I should be over in Dublin quite soon. “I’ll definitely be coming over for a training session that is for sure. I have been MMA training with Darren Till in Liverpool. I really enjoy the new challenge. “I don’t know where or when [I’ll make my MMA debut] because after I finish my boxing career I fancy my hand at MMA as well.” DON’T MISS

McGregor disputed Fury’s claims, however, telling BT Sport: “I know Tyson [Fury] has been talking a lot. “Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and said I would train him. I never spoke to Tyson in me life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that. “It’s not a bad little story, so I let it roll. Tyson’s a good man. I like him. He’s a great boxer, phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time.” McGregor bigged up the fight earlier this week, quote-tweeting a video of the men shoving each other in the final press conference.