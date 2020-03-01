Wilder vs Fury 2: What time is weigh-in for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury? Live stream info

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s rematch is almost here – but what time are the weigh-ins today? Express Sport is on hand with everything you need to know including start time and live stream information.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are both expected to weigh in heavier for their second bout. Wilder came in at 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) for the first instalment, while Fury tipped the scales at 256½lbs (18st 4lbs 8oz).

The pair will battle it out at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for the WBC heavyweight title. And Fury’s new trainer, SugarHill Steward, thinks the extra weight will give the British star the advantage. Steward said: “Tyson Fury is a very tall heavyweight, so we believe that he can carry more weight, along with his power. “He’s a big, strong heavyweight and extra weight won’t hurt him. He still moves around just like a super middleweight.

“Plus, he still has the ring IQ to set things up. We’re just adding some punching power to his arsenal. “I feel as if I have done everything he asked for. He wanted to be better technically, more aggressive, and be a big dominant heavyweight.” Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas is “hopeful” that the WBC champion will weigh-in “in the mid-220s, maybe the low-220s”. “I would certainly feel a lot better about that than I would 209,” Dear told the PBC podcast.

“He’s so used to being out-weighed, I think it’s actually probably an advantage. “The speed is a factor and the speed is, you know, part of the reason he can hit so hard is the power he’s generating does come in part from velocity.” When is the weigh-in for Wilder vs Fury 2? Wilder and Fury will weigh-in for their fight on Friday, February 21. What time is the weigh-in? The weigh-ins are scheduled to take place at 10.30pm GMT.

How can I watch the weigh-ins? Fans will be able to watch live coverage on BT Sport 2 throughout the UK. Live streaming will be available via the BT Sport app and on the company’s website. However, there is also a way to watch the weigh-ins for free. BT Sport will be streaming the event live on their official YouTube channel.

