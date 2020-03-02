Wilder vs Fury FREE live stream: The cheapest way you can watch Fury vs Wilder II

Deontay Wilder takes Tyson Fury in their hotly-anticipated rematch tonight – but is there a way to stream the fight for free?

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is finally here and fans have been flooding to social media with their predictions. The second bout takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand, over a year on from their split-decision draw.

One wrote on Twitter: “This Wilder vs Fury rematch is going to be one for the ages.” “Better believe the #BronzeBomber will get that KO!!” Another commented: “Looking forward to the big fight! Only see it ending one way, another huge win for Tyson!” “I’m going for points what’s everyone thinking? #gypsyking.”

A third added: “Haven’t been this excited about a fight since the Tyson/Foreman era when I was a kid. “#WilderFury2 is going to deliver in ways those Pacquiao/Mayweather fights couldn’t even dream. “My prediction: Wilder in the 5th, but gets lots of scares along the way, setting up a 3rd fight.” A fourth wrote: “I think Fury out boxes Wilder; if Wilder is smart he will try to win first 4 rounds. “He seeks the KO, as a rule (missing) if Fury steals those rounds; it’s all his fight, on points.”

Can I watch Wilder vs Fury for free? Unfortunately, no. Wilder vs Fury is a pay-per-view event in the UK. Live coverage comes from BT Sport Box Office and fans must pay £24.95 to book the event. Wilder vs Fury is also a PPV event in the United States. ESPN and Fox Sports will be showing the action for $79.99. Fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada have the chance to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 for free. DAZN will be showing the fight in those regions and there is a one-month free trial for new subscribers. DMAX in Turkey and TVP Sport in Poland are also showing the action for free.

Wilder vs Fury predictions Fans aren’t the only ones giving their predictions on the rematch as some famous boxing names have also offered their verdicts. Larry Holmes: “Wilder will knock out Fury in the seventh or eighth round if he does what I know that he can do, which is stay on the outside, use his jab and throw that right hand over the jab. Paulie Malignaggi: “I feel like it’s going to be Fury on points, but it’s a fight between the two best fighters in the weight class. “I do think Fury has to be careful with getting careless in spots, but Wilder can’t just fight believing he can land one shot and get him out of there.”

