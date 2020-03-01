Wilder vs Fury FREE live stream warning: Why ignoring this latest alert could be costly

TYSON Fury v Deontay Wilder FREE LIVE STREAM: There are just a few hours to go until Fury and Wilder will back in the ring as they battle it out in the hotly anticipated rematch. However, those planning to watch the fight for free, via online live streams, should take note of these latest warnings.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury part 2 is set to be one of the biggest fights of 2020. These two giants of boxing will climbing into the ring later tonight as they battle it out in their hotly anticipated rematch. Last time they met under the bright lights of Los Angeles the bout ended in a stunning draw and neither will be happy to share the prize for a second time. With so much at stake and with these two boxers creating such huge attention this could be one of the biggest fights Las Vegas has ever seen.

It also means millions will be trying to tune in to watch what happens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Sin City. For those wanting to watch things legally, there’s a pretty high cost as this fight is getting the usual pay-per view treatment. In the UK, BT Sport has the rights with the TV firm charging a hefty £24.95 to watch the action – those in the US will face an even higher price with fans being charged a whopping $74.99. That’s probably the most expensive it’s ever been and could be a big reason why many may try less official methods of streaming the fight online. Watching via illegal streams has become a hugely popular way of viewing these big sporting events with fans getting free access to this premium content.

However, before you start searching the web for free Wilder v Fury 2 live streams it’s worth taking note of the latest warnings. Along with viewing these streams being highly illegal, there’s also the chance of putting yourself at risk from malware and pornography being installed on your devices. Speaking to Express.co.uk Kieron Sharp from FACT said: “The message could not be more clear: the only legal way of watching the fight is through the official provider. “If you are watching the fight by any other means; whether it’s a re-stream on social media, a piracy site, or using a device, box or stick connected to your TV, this is illegal. “We encourage people to watch only via the official provider as not only does this guarantee the best quality viewing, it guarantees that you’re not putting yourself at risk.

FACT is leading the way in combatting digital piracy and works with PIPCU and industry to crackdown on illegal streaming and to hold those behind them accountable for their actions. “This includes criminal and civil action as well as other types of enforcement. As the streams appear to be free or provided at a much lower cost there is a further potential price to pay. “Malware installations are often delivered as part of the plug-in that users are required to install; the consequent problems this can cause are obvious. Extreme pornography is also sometimes part of the illegal package, which creates unwelcome content for viewers.” Although many are aware of the risks of watching content online for free some might not know about another serious issue with these big sporting events.

In recent years a number of fans have been fined hefty sums for streaming fights, via their phones, straight to social media. It may seem like a pretty harmless thing to do but rights holders take the matter seriously and it could leave you with a nasty fine. There’s been a number of high profile cases with one fan made to pay £5,000 after his account was linked to an illegal stream on Facebook. The feverishly-anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko back in April 2017 was available exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95. However, thousands of people enjoyed the boxing match via a Facebook live stream for free. The stream, which was viewed by some 4,250 people at its peak, was traced back to the Sky account holder, Craig Foster, of Scarborough.