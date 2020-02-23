Wilder vs Fury prize money: How much did Tyson Fury make from Deontay Wilder rematch?

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a split-decision draw against Tyson Fury in December 2018. But Fury has been crowned the new champion after stopping the American in the seventh round of their rematch. However, both fighters are set to walk away with huge paydays.

A trilogy fight has also been confirmed by Fury, who says “the money is too big not to have it”.

He added: “This is the prizefighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him [Wilder] not to want the rematch, even if he loses.

Asked if he would want a rematch, Fury said: “I don’t lose!

“I will be having a rematch either way. All I do is win – unless I get a draw!”