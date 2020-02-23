Wilder vs Fury prize money: How much did Tyson Fury make from Deontay Wilder rematch?

Deontay Wilder was beaten by Tyson Fury in their rematch in Las Vegas – but how much prize money is involved?
Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a split-decision draw against Tyson Fury in December 2018. But Fury has been crowned the new champion after stopping the American in the seventh round of their rematch. However, both fighters are set to walk away with huge paydays.
A trilogy fight has also been confirmed by Fury, who says “the money is too big not to have it”.
He added: “This is the prizefighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him [Wilder] not to want the rematch, even if he loses.
Asked if he would want a rematch, Fury said: “I don’t lose!
“I will be having a rematch either way. All I do is win – unless I get a draw!”
Wilder and Fury’s purses for the first fight were reported to be £3.08million ($4m) and £2.3m ($3m) respectively.
However, the pair will have taken home much more as these figures don’t include sponsorship deals or PPV revenue.
How much will Wilder and Fury earn from rematch?
According to ESPN, both fighters have their purse set at £3.85m ($5m) each.
But it’s claimed Wilder and Fury are guaranteed more than £19.27m ($25m) apiece, plus a percentage of the PPV profits.
Fury’s promoter Bob Arum believes the British star stands to earn in excess of £30.8m ($40m).
Arum said: “It’s sold out in the Arena, so that’s $16million less taxes.
“What we don’t know is the English pay-per-view and the US pay-per-view.
“I’ve talked to Frank Warren, who’s the co-promoter with Tyson Fury, and he believes the English pay-per-view, even at four in the morning, will be one million.
“If the pay-per-view hit two million here they would each get, I don’t know what Wilder would get, but my guy would get well over $40million.”
Wilder vs Fury undercard purses (from ESPN)
Charles Martin $250K
Gerald Washington $275K
Emanuel Navarrete $300K
Jeo Santisima $25K
Sebastian Fundora $40K
Daniel Lewis $35K
Amir Imam $30K
Javier Molina $35K
Subriel Matias $50K
Petros Ananyan $30K
Gabriel Flores Jr. $15K
Matt Conway $20K
Isaac Lowe $30K
Alberto Guevara $6K
Rolando Romero $8K
Arturs Ahmetovs $7K
Vito Mielnicki Jr. $4K
Corey Champion $5K