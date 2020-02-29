Will a muon accelerator come after the “Large Hadron Collider”?

The LHC, the large storage ring of the Cern, has been in operation for many years. Will the successor become a collider for muons? The prospects are good. Because now it is clear how to bundle the unstable particles into a beam.

In the underground tunnel of the 27-kilometer “Large Hadron Collider” during repair work. In the largest particle accelerator and storage ring of the European research center Cern near Geneva, high-energy protons collide with one another. This triggers processes that took place shortly after the Big Bang. Picture: AFP

Dhe particle physics faces a crossroads. It has had incredible success in the past years and decades. Since the detection of the Higgs boson – as the last remaining elementary particle of the standard model – almost eight years ago, there have been no further groundbreaking discoveries in this area. Phenomena such as the existence of a mysterious dark matter that dominates the universe suggest that there should be more types of elementary particles than are known to date. But even the strongest particle accelerators have so far not been able to provide the slightest indication of such exotic forms of matter.

That is why the call for more powerful accelerator systems is getting louder. Only these are hardly payable anymore. The currently largest and with a circumference of 27 kilometers also the largest particle accelerator, the “Large Hadron Collider” (LHC) at the European research center Cern near Geneva, devoured more than five billion euros. Even if the LHC should be in operation for at least fifteen years, many researchers already want a machine with a circumference of 100 kilometers. However, this should then cost more than 20 billion euros. A concept that had previously appeared in theoretical speculations could offer a cheaper solution: a particle accelerator for muons. These heavy relatives of the electrons are unstable, but otherwise have ideal properties to use them as projectiles in particle physics. However, it has proven extremely difficult to generate directed rays from muons. Now physicists of the international MICE collaboration (Muon Ionization Cooling Experiment) have taken a decisive step on the way to the muon accelerator.

The best of two worlds

Most particle accelerators use electrons, protons or ions to create new particles. For this purpose, they are accelerated with high-frequency fields and forced onto circular orbits with strong magnets in order to generate the energy required for collision experiments. However, two factors limit the energy that can be achieved in storage rings. In the case of light electrons, it is the so-called synchrotron radiation: Similar to the way electrons emit radio waves in a radio antenna when they are accelerated in an alternating field, the electrons also lose energy in the form of high-energy radiation when they circulate on circular orbits. And the higher the energy with which electrons circle, the greater the energy losses. These have to be replaced constantly. But at some point they are so big that electrons cannot be accelerated any further.

With heavy particles such as protons, such losses do not play a major role. However, this requires strong magnets to keep hydrogen nuclei on their orbit. And the higher the energy, the stronger magnetic fields are necessary. At some point, even the currently strongest superconducting magnets reach their limits. A muon beam would have advantages here. Because the mass of the muons is only around a tenth of the proton mass, you would not need such strong magnets to keep them stable even at high energies. Storage rings for muons could be made more compact and cheaper.