Will Arsenal vs Newcastle be called off? Premier League match at risk due to Storm Dennis

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday – but could the match be called off because of Storm Dennis?

Arsenal vs Newcastle is one of a number of Premier League fixtures that could be affected by Storm Dennis. Storm Ciara wreaked havoc in the UK last week and more disruptions are expected this weekend.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and rain ahead of Storm Dennis’ arrival. The forecaster says the storm “will bring heavy rain and widespread strong winds to many parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday”. But they add the impacts are “not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara last weekend”. Arsenal and Newcastle are due to play at the Emirates Stadium in north London on Sunday. READ MORE – Premier League fixtures: Will Storm Dennis cause cancellations?

As it stands, the fixture is scheduled to go ahead as planned. A yellow warning is currently in place for winds until midday on Sunday, with the Premier League clash kicking off at 4.30pm GMT. The Met Office’s outlook for London reads: “Remaining very windy, but very gradually improving. “Overall, brighter but colder, with sunny spells and blustery squally showers.

“Some of these showers will be heavy, with hail and thunder possible.” Arsenal head into the weekend 10th in Premier League, two places above Newcastle but the sides are level on 31 points. Mikel Arteta’s side spent the recent winter break in Dubai and the Gunners boss was pleased with work they put in. Arteta said: “It was like a mini pre-season for us in Dubai.

“We had time to work on a lot of our principles, how we want to set up against different formations, the relevant things we need to work on and off the ball. “Apart from that it was great to be a little bit together, spend some time together, get to know each other, not just with the players but the staff and backroom staff. It was a very productive trip.” Newcastle are six points better off than at this stage last season. But manager Steven Bruce is aware that Premier League safety is not yet guaranteed.