Will ‘Batwoman’ Redeem Alice? Rachel Skarsten Teases Villain’s ‘Much Darker Side’

Typically, Arrowverse shows defeat their villain at the end of the season. However, “Batwoman” has hero Kate Kane’s sister Alice as the villain. That makes audiences wonder if the season will end with redemption, but actress Rachel Skarsten teased to International Business Times that her crazed killer isn’t headed there just yet.

“I tend to think that anyone can be redeemed. It just depends what your definition of redeemed is. I think it’s one of the things that I hold onto with Alice because to me it’s one of the things interesting and beautiful things about her: the possibility of redemption,” Skarsten told IBT during a phone interview earlier this month.

Don’t get too excited for Alice to join the Bat Team yet. The actress was quick to add that she hasn’t joined the good guys yet.

“However, I do think that we will start to see a much darker side of Alice before we get to any redemption, which is also really interesting to get to play as an actor,” Skarsten explained. “So yes, ultimately, I do think that she can be redeemed. Whether she will at any point soon remains to be seen.”

In October, Skarsten told IBT that Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane/Batwoman was Alice’s biggest weakness. The former “Lost Girl” star says that she still thinks that’s true, but it’s clear that Alice is looking out for number one. “Ultimately, I supposed yes, if there was anyone that Alice cared about in the world, it would be Kate. But I think that we’re going to start to see Alice care for no one and nothing but herself and that’s all I can say about that,” she laughed.

“Batwoman” has made the tension between Alice and Kate grow. Alice was faced with an alternate version of herself earlier this season when she met Beth from another world—one where Kate saved her from the car accident. Knowing that Kate could’ve saved her from being kidnapped was a game-changer for Alice, as was discovering that when forced to choose between Beth and Alice, Kate chose Beth.

In addition to fueling Alice’s rage, the arc allowed Skarsten to play both the sinister Alice and the pure-of-heart Beth. The Toronto native was thrilled about the opportunity, despite the alternate version of Beth being around for just a handful of episodes.

“It sounds trite to say, but I genuinely feel very honored that the writers trust me with all these things. Every time I get an episode, I think, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe that they’re trusting me to do this,’” she shared.

Audiences can watch Skarsten as Alice on “Batwoman” Season 1, which airs Sundays on The CW at 8 p.m. EDT.