Will France reciprocate Britain’s quarantine rule soon? The latest on COVID-19 travel disruptions

France could be about to impose a tit-for-tat quarantine rule for travellers arriving from the UK in the coming days, according to comments by a French minister.

The possible move comes after Britain imposed its own 14-day self-isolation rule for travellers returning from France on August 15, causing a flurry of passengers to rush back to the UK and many cancelled holidays.

“We will have a measure called reciprocity so that our British friends do not close the border in one single way,” French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told French television channel France 2 on Monday.

“For travellers returning from the United Kingdom, there will probably be restrictive measures decided in the next few days by the prime minister and by the defence council.”

French and British authorities have yet to officially confirm if the quarantine measure will be imposed.

Britain said on Friday travellers from the UK to France are required to self-certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms.

They also have to declare if they have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel.

Under British government requirements set on August 15, travellers from France to the UK must quarantine for 14 days. The rule also applies if a travel stop was made in France 14 days before arrival in England.

Passengers who travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route are affected.

Those arriving in the UK must also fill out a so-called passenger locator form at the UK border, which can be completed 48 hours before entering Britain.

The rules do not just apply to France, but other countries that are not on the UK safe travel corridor list.

France was not the only country to be taken off the list.

The rules also apply to British holiday hot-spot Spain, as well as Malta, Belgium and The Netherlands, among other countries.

The UK defended the quarantine travel rule due to an increase in new coronavirus cases since lockdown measures were eased some two months ago.

France has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

The daily tally has reached a new post-lockdown record for several days in a row. Almost 5,000 cases were reported in 24 hours on Sunday.

On Monday, Germany also issued a travel warning for Paris and the southern region of Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, which includes the cities Marseille and Nice, due to the rising number of infections in the areas.

It now means travellers arriving in Germany from those areas must take a COVID-19 test and quarantine if the results are positive.