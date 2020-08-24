Will interest rates be cut again? Latest data may give clue on Bank of England’s next move

INTEREST rates are at a historic low in the UK, following two successive cuts to the Bank of England Base Rate earlier this year. It’s been suggested that there may have been a sign about what’s to come in the near future.

What could happen to savings if interest rates went negative?

The Bank of England’s nine-fold Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to maintain the Bank of England Base Rate at 0.1 percent earlier this month. Less than a week later, and the UK hit a new record – albeit not one to celebrate.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed the UK economy shrank 20.4 percent between April and June compared with the first three months of 2020. Decline in GDP was also seen between January and March, prompting the UK to officially fall into a recession last week. However, perhaps suggesting there may be a glimmer of positivity, figures have shown there was a 8.7 percent rise in GDP in June, amid the easing of lockdown restrictions. In an article for the Daily Express, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak last week highlighted his initiatives to encourage recovery.

He went on to insist that he would ensure “no one is left without hope or opportunity”. So, what could the latest figures mean in terms of interest rates? Some have been speculating negative interest rates could potentially be seen in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. That said, Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, last week said that the bank is not currently looking to introduce negative interest rates.

Nevertheless, he did not rule out negative interest rates. He told Sky News: “There’s no reason not to have them in the toolbox…but we’re not about to take a decision to do it.” Whether the recession would likely have an impact on interest rates in the UK turning negative is something which Azad Zangana, Senior European Economist and Strategist at Schroders, has commented on. He said last week’s release of quarterly GDP “was very close to consensus expectations, and in line with the Bank of England’s forecast”. The economist continued: “However, the 8.7 percent rise in GDP for the month of June was better than expected, and confirms the BoE’s view that a strong rebound in activity is underway.”

And, according to Mr Zangana, this could mean the current Base Rate is maintained – rather than further cuts. “This suggests that the Bank may keep interest rates on hold for some time rather than cut them further, as had been priced in money markets in recent months. “The inflation forecast presented at the August Monetary Policy Report also suggests that the BoE’s next move may be [to]reduce stimulus (reducing QE or raising interest rates) instead of adding more, but that may not happen before 2022 or 2023.” What could happen to savings if interest rates went negative? Amid the speculation, Mr Zangana examined what could happen to savings should UK interest rates drop below zero. “Negative interest rates penalise consumers and businesses for keeping savings in their bank accounts, as their value would decrease over time,” he explained.

“To avoid charges, some households could even decide to withdraw savings from banks and instead invest in a home safe. “Not only is this a security risk, but the withdrawal of assets from financial institutions reduces liquidity and the ability of banks to lend. “Banks would not pay out anything to consumers, who receive zero on their savings, but in the main, investors do not have to pay the banks to hold onto the money for them. “Negative interest rates have actually already been put in place in the eurozone, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark. And that is what has happened to consumers and businesses in those countries. “However, savers in Germany are among those experiencing negative rates on deposits but, so far, the majority of those affected are institutions or individual savers with large sums such as €100,000 or more. “What savers have to pay for the bank to actually hold their money is sometimes called ‘depositary charges’. Only recently have smaller German savers been hit by such charges.”

