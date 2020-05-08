Will Kiwis be able to visit WA BEFORE Aussies?

New Zealanders could be allowed to visit Western Australia before residents on the east coast, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has joked.

Mr Morrison revealed there was ‘friendly banter’ about the potential of a trans-Tasman travel bubble after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with the National Cabinet on Tuesday.

The prime minister was asked how winding back coronavirus restrictions on intrastate travel could impact the economy in the coming weeks.

‘Very positive. That is part of the road back that National Cabinet is considering,’ he told the press conference.

‘There are still hard borders with Western Australia.

‘There was a bit of friendly banter about whether Kiwis would be welcome into Western Australia before those from the east coast were.’

Mr Morrison went on to say that domestic travel could provide a ‘big benefit’ to the Australian economy.

‘If they are able to go and have a holiday on the Gold Coast or in South Australia or in – wherever it happens to be out of one’s home state, let’s hope that is possible because that will be great for those places in terms of the tourism impact,’ he said.

‘Already in NSW, which is what I have discovered here in the ACT, we are seeing those restrictions about people being able to move and travel a bit further, the same is true back in Queensland, that is good.’

‘I welcome that. I think that is great. I think Australians are welcoming that too. That is all part of getting back to the COVID safe economy.’

Western Australia implemented strict border controls to control the coronavirus outbreak. Australians cannot pass through the state border unless an exemption has been granted.

The state recorded its sixth consecutive day of no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with only 14 active cases remaining.

Ms Ardern joined the meeting with Australia’s federal and state leaders to discuss restarting travel.

‘When we feel comfortable and confident that we both won’t receive cases from Australia, but equally that we won’t export them, then that will be the time to move,’ she told reporters in Wellington.

Travellers should not expect to be forced into two-week quarantine periods when travel restarts.

‘I think everyone would acknowledge it would be prohibitive,’ Ms Ardern said.

The NZ prime minister said a travel bubble could be considered because of both countries’ strong performance in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

‘We should both be proud of the efforts that have been made and again the demonstration of the important Anzac bond between us,’ she said.

Australia’s coronavirus death toll is at 96, with under 1,000 active cases out of more than 6,830 detected since the pandemic erupted.