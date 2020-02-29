Will Love Island be cancelled? Speculation mounts after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

SPECULATION is mounting over the future of hit ITV show Love Island after the tragic death of Caroline Flack, a former presenter on the programme.

Ms Flack was found dead in her East London home on Saturday. A lawyer for her family confirmed she had taken her own life.

Her death is the third amongst those with close links to ITV reality series Love Island. Two former contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, died by suicide after appearing as contestants on the show. Ms Flack was facing legal action over a domestic dispute involving her boyfriend. Fans have questioned whether Love Island should continue after Ms Flack’s tragic passing.

Veteran television presenter Eamonn Holmes tweeted: “Caroline Flack… Dear God. “Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. “Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?” Rebeckah Vaughan, a former Big Brother contestant, called for urgent action.

She tweeted: “1 show. 3 deaths. This must stop. “I’ve been on the wrong side of the effects of reality TV and people don’t understand how it can make you want to die. “Please pay attention, we can stop this! Rest in peace Caroline Flack.” ITV released a statement following Ms Flack’s death expressing their sadness and offering condolences.

It said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. “Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.” Following Ms Flack’s death a planned broadcast of ‘Love Island: Unseen Bits’ on ITV was cancelled. The ITV announcer said: “In light of today’s sad news we’re replacing tonight’s episode of Love Island: Unseen Bits with a double bill of You’ve Been Framed.”

It is unclear whether an episode of Love Island will be broadcast tonight as scheduled. Last year ITV released new mental health guidance for Love Island participants including a minimum of eight therapy sessions per contestant after they returned to the UK. The current incarnation of Love Island began broadcasting in 2015 on ITV2, a revival of an earlier show that aired in 2005 and 2006.